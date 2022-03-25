ST. LOUIS–With opening day less than two weeks away, the Cardinals made a series of spring training roster moves to clarify a few roles on the pitching staff heading into the start of the season, while also adding a veteran to the club’s bench mix.

Pitchers Packy Naughton, Johan Quezada, Angel Rondón and T.J. Zeuch were optioned to Memphis while Zack Thompson was sent to the club’s minor league camp. The team officially placed Alex Reyes on the 60-day injured list. Reyes, who is being treated for a shoulder injury, could be out until June.

The team also put pitcher Aaron Brooks, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, on the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals announced the signing of utilityman Cory Spangenberg to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp. In parts of six major league seasons with San Diego and Milwaukee, Spangenberg is a career .256 hitter who has spent most of his time split between second and third base. He played with Seibu of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in 2020-21. He would give the Cardinals another left-handed option off the bench with major league experience, something that current candidates for portions of the role, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman, do not have.