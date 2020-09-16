Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt serving a one-game suspension for ‘benches-clearing incident’

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Jedd Gyorko #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers confronts manager Mike Shildt and Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals during an incident in the fifth inning at Miller Park on September 15, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals have announced that manager Mike Schildt is now facing a one-game suspension and a fine. He was involved with a “benches-clearing incident” during the fifth inning of the game between the Brewers in Miller Park Tuesday night.

Shildt’s suspension will be served during the second game of today’s doubleheader. The Cardinals and the Brewers continue their series in Milwaukee today.

Christian Yelich broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Ryan Braun also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers romped to an 18-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Keston Hiura and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Brewers.

Well after the game was out of hand, both managers were ejected following a catcher’s interference call on Yadier Molina that led to a tense confrontation in front of the Brewers’ dugout. Milwaukee jumped on St. Louis early, a night after the teams combined for only eight runs in splitting a doubleheader in which both games went to extra innings.