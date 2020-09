St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals have made the postseason. They will meet the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday, September 30 for Game 1. You can watch the game on ESPN2 at 4:00 p.m.

ESPN will also broadcast Game 2 and Game 3, but it has not been determined which ESPN channel those games will be televised on.

Game 2 will be played on Thursday, October 1 and if necessary Game 3 will be played on Friday, October 2.