Cardinals meeting with MLB Thursday about new 'sticky substance' rules

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, continues to speak his mind as he points to relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos after third base umpire Joe West, left, ejected Shildt during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals and Marlins wrap up a three-series with a Wednesday afternoon matinee at Busch Stadium.

Johan Oviedo is on the mound for St. Louis against former Cardinals prospect Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is 12:15pm. Here’s a look at the starting lineup.

Before the game, Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt confirmed that pitcher Jack Flaherty was on the field this morning at Busch playing catch, a step forward as he recovers from the oblique injury that landed him on the injured list. It’s still too soon to try and map out a timetable on a possible return, Shildt said.

The manager also confirmed that he and John Mozeliak, the team’s President of Baseball Operations, would be on a phone call with the MLB Commissioner’s Office for a half hour Thursday, as league officials meet with every team ahead of Monday’s scheduled to start enforcement of rules regarding foreign substance use by pitchers.

