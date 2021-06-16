Cardinals meeting with MLB Thursday about new ‘sticky substance’ rules

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals and Marlins wrap up a three-series with a Wednesday afternoon matinee at Busch Stadium.
Johan Oviedo is on the mound for St. Louis against former Cardinals prospect Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is 12:15pm. Here’s a look at the starting lineup.
Before the game, Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt confirmed that pitcher Jack Flaherty was on the field this morning at Busch playing catch, a step forward as he recovers from the oblique injury that landed him on the injured list. It’s still too soon to try and map out a timetable on a possible return, Shildt said.
The manager also confirmed that he and John Mozeliak, the team’s President of Baseball Operations, would be on a phone call with the MLB Commissioner’s Office for a half hour Thursday, as league officials meet with every team ahead of Monday’s scheduled to start enforcement of rules regarding foreign substance use by pitchers.