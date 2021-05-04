Cardinals-Mets game postponed due to weather

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets has been postponed due to bad weather.
The game will be made-up as a single-admission double-header on Wednesday with two 7-inning games. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Gates will open at 3:15 p.m.
Tickets for Tuesday’s game will not be valid for the doubleheader.
Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Cardinals for Tuesday’s game will receive a credit that the original ticket purchaser may use during the 2021 regular season.
Bally Sports Midwest will televise each of the games Wednesday. The games can also be heard on the Cardinals Radio Network and Cardinals Spanish Radio.