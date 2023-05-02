ST. LOUIS – There’s a new touch to the St. Louis Cardinals’ uniforms. Moving forward, the jerseys will feature a Stifel patch on the sleeves.

St. Louis-based financial institution Stifel becomes the franchise’s first jersey patch sponsor. The patch will officially debut on Cardinals uniforms Tuesday night.

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr., Bill Dewitt III and Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski gathered Tuesday to announce the new sponsorship. There’s a seven-year agreement to work the Stifel patch onto home, road and alternate jerseys.

The St. Louis Cardinals join a growing numbers of teams in baseball, including the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, to feature a sponsor on their team jerseys. Stifel also became the St. Louis Blues’ first jersey sponsor last season.

“We are proud to partner with Stifel in unveiling our first jersey patch sponsor,” said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “We worked closely with Ron Kruszewski and his team at Stifel on the patch design to make sure it fit tastefully on our iconic uniform, and they even agreed to slightly modify their word mark to fit the red and blue color combination that we use for our classic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo. Both Ron and I are confident that this design strikes the perfect balance between preserving the integrity of our uniform while providing great exposure for Stifel.”

“We at Stifel are thrilled to announce our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski. “Both Stifel and the Cardinals have called St. Louis their home for over 130 years, sharing a vibrant hometown spirit and as well as a long legacy of success. We are delighted that baseball fans across the country will see our logo tastefully integrated into the Cardinals’ iconic uniform, and we look forward to years of both institutions building on our historic reputations for success.”

In addition to becoming the official jersey patch partner of the Cardinals, the new sponsorship agreement between the two organizations will include a number of additional promotional, hospitality, and signage elements at Busch Stadium.

Founded in 1890, Stifel specializes in full-service wealth management and investment banking firms, serving individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities across the U.S.