ST. LOUIS – Tickets for National League Championship Series games go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Cardinals made the announcement Monday saying that tickets for the four potential NLCS games start at $50. They can be purchased through cardinals.com, call 314-345-9000, or go to the Busch Stadium Box Office. All tickets will be sent digitally through the MLB Ballpark app. One person can only purchase four tickets per game.

If the Cardinals make it through the Wild Card Series and the NLDS to make it to the NLCS, they will play the Dodgers or the winner of the NL East Division winners. If the playoffs turn out like this, the Cardinals would host NLCS Game 3 at Busch Stadium on Friday, October 21, then Game 4 on Saturday, October 22, and NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday, October 23.

If the Cardinals end up playing a National League Wild Card team, they would host NLCS Game 1 at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, October 18, NLCS Game 2 on Wednesday, October 19, NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on Monday, October 24, and then NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on Tuesday, October 25.

Those who place a deposit on new season tickets for 2023, can receive early ticket access to 2022 Cardinals postseason games.