Cardinals Nolan Arenado to make 4th straight All-Star Game start

DENVER (AP) – St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was voted to his fourth straight start and sixth appearance, in his first season after he was traded by Colorado. He’ll be making his second visit to Coors Field after playing there this weekend with the Cardinals.

This is the first time since 205 that the Cardinals will have a starter in the game.

Catcher Yadier Molina was not voted in as a starter. Buster Posey of the Giants will start at the position. The complete All-Star roster, including pitchers, will be announced on Sunday.

Below are the National League All-Star starters:

1B Braves Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman 2B Pirates Adam Frazier

Adam Frazier SS Padres Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. 3B Cardinals Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado OF Braves Ronald Acuna, Jr.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. OF Reds Jesse Winker

Jesse Winker OF Reds Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos C Giants Buster Posey

The All-Star Game will be televised on July 13 on FOX.