ST. LOUIS – The Philadelphia Phillies stun the St. Louis Cardinals with a two-game Wild Card Series sweep, marking an end to the Cardinals’ 2022 season.

The series unfolded, in large part, without the Cardinals being able to pick up big hits. St. Louis was limited to 10 hits over Friday’s and Saturday’s losses and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper capitalized early in Game 2, turning on a first-pitch curveball as the Philadelphia Phillies jump out to an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinals. Harper blasted the Phillies’ first and only home run of the series.

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas limited damage and departed after 4.1 innings. Mikolas struck out Harper in the next at-bat and had three punchouts before Jordan Montgomery entered.

Philadelphia added on one more run from a Kyle Schwarber sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, one they would not relinquish despite a few late-game threats.

On two occasions, Albert Pujols singled before an inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts of MVP hopefuls Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Corey Dickerson and Yadier Molina picked up two-out hits in the ninth before the Phillies retired Tommy Edman to secure the series.

The loss marks an ultimate end to the 2022 season. The Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series next week.

