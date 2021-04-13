Cardinals offense feasts on Washington pitching in blowout win

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Washington Nationals 14-3.
Jack Flaherty allowed one run on three hits in five innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak. Strasburg was hammered for eight runs on eight hits and five walks, two of them intentional.
He was pulled after allowing all three batters he faced in the fifth to reach base, leading to a nine-run inning by the Cardinals.
The two clubs will square off Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium at 12:15pm.
Yadier Molina got the night off Tuesday but if he catches Wednesday, he will become the first player in Major League Baseball history to catch 2,000 games for a single club.