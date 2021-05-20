Cardinals option John Nogowski to AAA Memphis

ST. LOUIS-ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that IF/OF John Nogowski was optioned to AAA Memphis after Wednesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The move comes as the team had previously announced that pitchers Carlos Martinez and Miles Mikolas would both be coming off the injured list in time for this weekend’s series at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Cubs. Martinez is scheduled to start Friday after rehabbing an ankle injury suffered earlier this month while celebrating a Jack Flaherty home run. Mikolas is set to make his 2021 debut in Saturday’s start. Mikolas was coming off shoulder issues and missed last season due to surgery on his right flexor tendon.
At least one other corresponding move will need to be made before Saturday’s game.
Nogowski was a spring training surprise and forced his way onto the opening day roster but spent time on the disabled list with a bruised hand before being activated earlier this week. He had 1 hit in 14 at-bats.