Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson helps develop custom bobblehead

ST. LOUIS- Cardinal outfielder Dylan Carlson is having a season worthy of consideration for Rookie of the Year, but he may have a side-gig already in the works: bobblehead designer.

Carlson is featured in a new collectible bobblehead released Thursday by FOCO.

Carlson, a brand ambassador for the company was involved in the design process through email and video chats.

“Dylan asked for his nickname “DC3” to be included in the bobblehead, he wanted to be in the light blue jersey and he wanted to include something iconic from the city, in which we added the arch in the back,” said Anthony Davino, a FOCO marketing manager.

“In this case, Dylan played a major role in development and helping guide our designers to how he wanted the final product to look,” he said.

Only 144 of the bobbleheads will be made, each selling for $50. Carlson’s work was getting solid reviews from current and former teammates on Instagram.

“Swaggu bobbly,” wrote Harrison Bader.

“Need,” John Nogowski chimed in.