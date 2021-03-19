Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas tosses hat to young fan on his birthday

Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas made a young fan’s birthday very special Wednesday by tossing his St. Patrick’s Day green hat to the fan.
Andy Lale said it was his son Logan’s 11th birthday. The family previously lived in Springfield, Missouri, and are big Cardinals fans.
They have been waiting for two years to watch the Cardinals in person. They planned to go to 2020 Spring Training but didn’t make it there before the league was shut down.
Thomas tossed his hat to Logan after the last out of the game. The Cardinals tied the Astros 4-4.
Thomas first spotted Logan after Logan yelled “good play” to the outfielder. Later Logan told Thomas it was his birthday.