Cardinals owner says team is not for sale despite Mike Shannon’s comments

ST. LOUIS – A comment made by longtime Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon has many fans asking if the team is going up for sale.

This really came out of left field for many people. Cardinals players and fans are preparing to finish the regular season this weekend at home against the Cubs and then play either the Giants or the Dodgers in the wild card game on Wednesday, October 6.

Shannon made the comment during Thursday’s game at Busch Stadium when the Cardinals were taking on the Brewers for the final time this regular season. The Redbirds won 4-3. Shannon has been broadcasting Cardinals games for 50 years and will end his career on Sunday when the Cardinals finish their regular season in a game against the Cubs.

The DeWitt’s, who have owned the Cardinals since 1995, deny the team is going up for sale.

“Tell you what though, the word on the street is that they’re going to sell this franchise. We won’t get a better duo, I’ll tell you that, than the two DeWitts,” Shannon said.

“I don’t even know where that comes from. It’s just not true. We’re a long-term committed ownership group so whatever rumor may be out there is just not true,” president Bill DeWitt III said. “Not even a shred or a hint of wanting to sell.”

Dewitt has often pointed to the development of Ballpark Village as a sign of just how invested his family is not only in the team but also in Downtown St. Louis.