Cardinals part ways with manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences

JUPITER, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Mike Shildt #83 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinal’s hot streak at the end of the 2021 season was not enough to save manager Mike Shildt’s job. The team has announced that they have let him go. Management cited a philosophical difference with Shildt.

The team’s lackluster season that ended with a loss in a wild-card game brought the future of manager Mike Shildt into question. And with aging players such as Wainwright and Yadier Molina, the questions began on whether it was time to rebuild.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said during a Zoom press conference that they were struggling to get on the same page. Shildt was entering the last year of his contract.

“2021 was a real success, something that for all of us part of the organization, take pride in,” said Mozeliak. “We have enormous pride in the 17 game winning streak. But, decisions never are never easy, ultimately something we felt like we had to do.”

The team is currently looking at some internal candidates for the role. Staff will take the next few days to see what that next step looks like.

Wainwright already has agreed to a contract for next season as has his longtime battery mate Molina, and most of the rest of the roster will return.

Shildt started with the Cardinals in July of 2018, taking over for Mike Matheny.