ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in a postseason series for the first time since 2011.

During that series, now 11 years ago, the Wild Card seeded-Cardinals upset a 102-win Phillies team in a five-game National League Division Series. The Cardinals won the final game, 1-0, in a Chris Carpenter-Roy Halladay pitcher’s duel.

St. Louis went on to win the 2011 World Series. The Phillies needed another 11 years to make it back to the postseason stage.

“It was such an epic game, probably one of the greatest games any of us got to watch,” said John Mozeliak, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, on Thursday. “For us it became more of a springboard, and in the Phillies’ case, it became a turning point for their franchise, too.”

In the eleven years that have followed since, the Cardinals and Phillies have changed managers a combined eight times and Major League Baseball changed commissioners.

Outside of the Cardinals winning the World Series, 2011 proved to be quite a busy year.

In Major League Baseball

MLB leaders: Cliff Lee (9.0 WAR), Miguel Cabrera (.344 batting average), Jose Bautista (43 home runs), Matt Kemp (126 RBIs), Michael Bourn (61 stolen bases), Clayton Kershaw (2.28 ERA), Justin Verlander (24 wins, 250 stirkeouts), Jose Valverde (49 saves)

Cliff Lee (9.0 WAR), Miguel Cabrera (.344 batting average), Jose Bautista (43 home runs), Matt Kemp (126 RBIs), Michael Bourn (61 stolen bases), Clayton Kershaw (2.28 ERA), Justin Verlander (24 wins, 250 stirkeouts), Jose Valverde (49 saves) Rookies of the Year: Craig Kimbrel (ATL), Jeremy Hellickson (TB)

Craig Kimbrel (ATL), Jeremy Hellickson (TB) Managers of the Year: Kirk Gibson (ARI), Joe Maddon (TB)

Kirk Gibson (ARI), Joe Maddon (TB) Cy Young winners: Clayton Kershaw (LAD), Justin Verlander (DET)

Clayton Kershaw (LAD), Justin Verlander (DET) MVPs: Ryan Braun (MIL), Justin Verlander (DET)

Ryan Braun (MIL), Justin Verlander (DET) Notable retirees: Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Derrek Lee, Magglio Ordonez, Manny Ramirez, Edgar Renteria, Arthur Rhodes, Tim Wakefield

In Other Sports

Super Bowl Champions: Green Bay Packers

Stanley Cup Champions: Boston Bruins

NBA Champions: Dallas Mavericks

MLS Champions: Los Angeles Galaxy

Champions League Title: Barcelona

Peyton Manning misses entire 2011 NFL season with neck surgery

High-profile scandals within the Penn State football and Syracuse basketball program

NFL barely avoids lockout, NBA season shortened slightly due to lockout

Sports stars who passed away: Al Davis (NFL), Joe Frazier (boxing), Duke Snider (MLB), Marty Marion (MLB), Kurt Nielsen (Tennis), Grete Waitz (Olympics)

In US and World News

May 2: Osama Bin Laden was found and killed by US Navy Seals in Pakistan.

May 22: An EF-5 tornado destroys Joplin, Missouri, killing around 160 people and causing $3 billion in damages.

August: NASA launches the Juno spacecraft to conduct a long, scientific study of Jupiter and orbit around its poles.

Dec. 18: US troops end one war, but proceed with another, leaving Iraq and entering Kuwait.

Gas: The average cost of gas in the United States was $3.52 in 2011, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In Pop Culture

April 2011: Games of Thrones makes its TV debut

May 2011: Charlie Sheen fired from popular comedy “Two and a Half Men” after getting into a dispute with the show’s creator.

Music: Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the list for seven consecutive weeks.

Movies: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part II” is the highest-grossing movie , generating $381 million.

The current Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series will stretch into at least Saturday, possibly into Sunday. If the Cardinals advance past the Wild Card Series, they would proceed to play the Natoinal League’s No. 2 seed in the Atlanta Braves.