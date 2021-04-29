Cardinals, Philly prep to end series Thursday after Wednesday’s “ugly situation that was handled very well”

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals and Phillies end their four-game series Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium on the heels of Wednesday night’s loss game which set off discussion across Major League Baseball when St. Louis pitcher Genesis Cabrera hit two Phillies with back to back pitches but had to stay in two face a third batter due to league rules.
Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius are out of the lineup for Philadelphia for today’s start. Harper was hit in the face, but in an Instagram post later said “Face is still there, so we’re all good.”
Gregorius was struck with the next pitch.
Cabrera was remorseful afterward, through an interpreter.
“I’m very sorry for Bryce Harper,” Cabrera said. “I want to again to apologize to all of the action that happened, especially to Harper. I really wish him the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game got away from me. I’m really sorry for everything that happened. It was not intentional.”
Thursday morning, Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said he was sure the rule, which requires pitchers to face at least three batters before being removed from a game, would be re-evaluated at some point moving forward. But in the meantime, he’s got to manage the game with the rules as they are.
“People are going to be rightfully upset over the fact that guys have gotten hit in some really ugly places,” Shildt said, underscoring that there was no intent in what happened from the Cardinals’ perspective. Under the circumstances, Shildt called it an “ugly situation that was handled very well.”