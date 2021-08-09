Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim goes on 10-day injured list

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS– The Cardinals have placed Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list after having some left elbow inflammation.

The Cardinals have activated right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon after going on the 10-day injury list for his right shoulder.

Kim is second on the team in games started and innings pitched. He has already been in the injured list two other times this season for his back.

He is among seven Cardinals starting pitchers to have spent time on the Injured List this season, joining Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martínez, Adam Wainwright and Ponce de Leon.