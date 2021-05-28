Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks after stem cell injection

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that pitcher Miles Mikolas, who left his first start since the 2019 postseason last Saturday with forearm tightness, has received a stem cell injection to address flexor tendon issues. The right-handed starter will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks with “anticipation” that he will pitch again in 2021.
Mikolas had flexor tendon surgery last summer, causing him to miss the abbreviated 2020 campaign. His 2021 was delayed due to shoulder soreness. He sought a second opinion from noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday and the Cardinals announced Friday that Andrews’ review saw the same thing the team’s did–calcification within the flexor tendon.
Johan Oviedo gets the start tonight in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. The team has not yet announced a move to put him on the active 26 man roster.