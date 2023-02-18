JUPITER, Fla. – St. Louis Cardinals relief pitchers Ryan Helsley and Génesis Cabrera both lost arbitration cases this week.

For the upcoming season, Helsley will earn $2.15 million rather than his $3 million request and Cabrera will make $950,000 rather than his $1.15 request.

Prior to last month’s deadline to avoid arbitration, St. Louis reached agreements on one-year deals for seven eligible players.

MLB teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in arbitration salary decisions. Arbitration is a process through which player agents and clubs negotiate over salaries for those who have passed rookie status, but are not yet eligible for free agency.