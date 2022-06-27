ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that they have placed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain and outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Flaherty had just made his third start of the season Sunday afternoon, an abbreviated two-inning outing in St. Louis’ 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Cubs. Flaherty injured his right shoulder in Spring Training. He had a 5.63 ERA in his three starts this season.

Before his injury, Bader hit .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals called up Right-handed pitcher James Naile and outfielder Conner Capel to take the places of Flaherty and Bader on the roster. Both players will be making their MLB debut if called to action.