ST. LOUIS – One season after many baseball teams honored Albert Pujols in his farewell tour, the St. Louis Cardinals will return the favor to one soon-to-retire MLB star.

Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers are coming to Busch Stadium this weekend for a three-game road series against the Cardinals.

Cabrera is the only active player with at least 3,000 career hits and 500 home runs, two benchmarks that attained alone usually deem players Hall-Of-Fame worthy.

A spokesperson with the Cardinals communications team tells FOX 2 that the team will honor Cabrera ahead of Sunday’s game and present him with a parting gift.

The Cardinals haven’t confirmed what kind of surprise is in store for Cabrera just yet. The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles are among the teams who have honored the 40-year-old first baseman with gifts as he intends to retire after the 2023 season, his 21st in Major League Baseball.

Cabrera won a World Series title in his rookie season with the Florida Marlins in 2003, then joined the Tigers in 2008. He decorated his career with two MVP awards, seven Silver Slugger awards and MLB’s only Triple Crown title (leading in batting average, home runs and RBI) of the 21st century in 2012.

Though injuries and a rebuilding Tigers squad have limited Cabrera over his last five seasons, he is widely considered one of the best hitters of his generation after Pujols and dubbed by some baseball experts as one of the Top 100 MLB players of all-time.

The Cardinals begin a three-game series Friday against Detroit, looking to overcome a six-game losing streak and work out of an NL-worst record of 10-22.