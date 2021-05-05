Cardinals play double-header vs. Mets today after Tuesday’s postponement

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will play a double-header against the Mets after Tuesday night’s game was postponed due to impending inclement weather.
The forecasted rain was moving out of the St. Louis area and many fans were surprised to see Tuesday night’s game postponed, including FOX 2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti.
The Cardinals and Mets will make up Tuesday night’s postponed game Wednesday with a single-admission double-header. The first 7-inning game will begin at 4:15 p.m. Gates to Busch Stadium will open at 3:15 p.m.
Tickets to Tuesday night’s game are not valid for Wednesday’s double-header, but the Cardinals said, “fans who purchased tickets directly from the Cardinals for Tuesday’s game will receive a credit that the original ticket purchaser may use during the 2021 regular season.”
The games will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest and will be broadcast on Cardinals Radio Network and Cardinals Spanish Radio.