Cardinals’ playoff clinch is a St. Louis family affair

Paul Goldschmidt celebrates the Cardinals’ wild card clinching win over Milwaukee at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS–Not long after the Cardinals recorded the final out in Tuesday night’s Wild Card clinching win over the Milwaukee Brewers, the goggles came on, the playoff merch was unboxed and the Busch Stadium infield turf turned into a big party.

But it wasn’t just the players, coaches and staff acting like kids. Wives, girlfriends and children joined in the fun.

Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds, now a team broadcaster, credited the DeWitt family ownership group for making it a family affair.

As Adam Wainwright said after the game Tuesday, there’s hope for more reason to celebrate at least four more clinchers before the Cardinals’ 2021 script is finished.

I found my boy, but he’s soaking wet! pic.twitter.com/fBWeUH0RyV — Andrea DeJong (@PrincessPapui) September 29, 2021