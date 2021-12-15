Cardinals popular theme night tickets go on sale early for holiday shoppers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tickets to the most popular theme nights at Busch Stadium are on sale now. The Cardinals say the early release of the tickets is to help fans looking for the perfect holiday gift.

More theme nights will be announced in January. Learn more about the theme nights and purchase tickets at Cardinals.com/Theme.

2022 Cardinals Theme Ticket Schedule

Peanuts Night – Monday, April 11 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 PM – With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive Cardinals-themed Linus bobblehead .

– Friday, April 29 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 PM – With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a . Plus, you won’t want to miss a special pregame performance by St. Louis’ favorite Dead tribute band, Jake’s Leg on the Budweiser Stage. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Grateful Dead’s charity, The Rex Foundation. Sesame Street Day – Sunday, May 15 vs. San Francisco Giants – 1:15 PM – B is for BASEBALL! Come celebrate an iconic TV show that has shaped generations of Americans. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans can select a unique double bobblehead featuring our favorite birds (Fredbird & Big Bird) or a Build-A-Bear Workshop Elmo plush wearing a Cardinals jersey. There’s an option for all members of the family!

– Friday, May 27 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 PM – With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, you will receive a . Parrotheads, beach lovers, and baseball fans can enjoy Jimmy Buffett tunes at a FINtastic pre-game concert by The Boat Drunks. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Jimmy Buffett’s charity, Singing for Change. Pride Night – Friday, June 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM – Join LGBT friends, family, and allies to celebrate the 5th annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals rainbow hooded pullove r. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to a local Pride organization.

– Wednesday, June 15 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 PM – Fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive . A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Christmas in July – Thursday, July 14 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:15 PM – It doesn’t matter if you have been naughty or nice—all fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive a Cousin (Fr)eddie bobblehead .

– Friday, July 15 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM – Fans who purchase the special Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive celebrating their favorite branch of the military! Plus, don’t miss a performance by United States Air Force Band, Starlifter on the Budweiser Stage. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to USO Missouri. Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day – Thursday, September 15 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 6:45 PM – Join us for Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at Busch Stadium and receive a one-of-a-kind flannel shirt with the purchase of a special Theme Ticket. Grab your fellow leprechauns and head down to the game!

