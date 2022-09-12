ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ magic number is 14 with 21 games left in the regular season so postseason play is on the brain.

The Redbirds front office announced Monday that tickets for potential National League Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale Friday at 2 p.m.

Tickets start as low as $20 for the three potential National League Wild Card games and three potential NLDS games. They can be purchased at cardinals.com or call 314-345-9000. The box office will start selling tickets for these potential games on Monday, September 19 at 10 a.m.

If the Cardinals win the NL Central and finish with the third-best record among the three NL division winners, they would host all three NL Wild Card games (best-of-three series) at Busch Stadium on Friday, October 7 (Game 1), Saturday, October 8 (Game 2), and Sunday, October 9 (Game 3, if necessary).

If the Cardinals advance to the NLDS as either the NL division winner with the third-best record or as a Wild Card team, they would host NLDS Game 3 at Busch Stadium on Friday, October 14, and NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on Saturday, October 15.

If they advance to the NLDS as one of the NL division winners with the first or second-best record, they would host three potential NLDS home games at Busch Stadium: NLDS Game 1 on Tuesday, October 11, NLDS Game 2 on Wednesday, October 12, and NLDS Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday, October 16.

Those who put a deposit down on new 2023 season tickets can receive ticket access for all 2022 Cardinals postseason games.

Ticket details for possible National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.