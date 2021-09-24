Cardinals postseason tickets go on sale next Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in New York. The Cardinals won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ST. LOUIS– As postseason play approaches, the Cardinals are getting ready for potential National League Division Series games. Tickets for the series will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 28 at noon.

Tickets for the potential NLDS game will start as low as $20. You can get the tickets at cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314.345.9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.

If the Cardinals advance to the NLDS as a Wild Card team, they would host NLDS Game 3 on Monday, October 11, and NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on Tuesday, October 12.

If the Cardinals advanced to the NLDS as the NL Central division champion, they would host three potential NLDS home games: Game 1 on Friday, October 8, Game 2 on Saturday, October 9, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday, October 14.

If you want to secure tickets ahead of the public sale, fans who place a deposit on new 2022 season tickets will receive ticket access for all 2021 Cardinals postseason games.

For a full calendar of the 2021 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.