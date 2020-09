St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals shut down Dakota Hudson for the season by transferring him to the 45-day injured list Tuesday while activating reliever Kodi Whitley and optioning Junior Fernandez to their alternate training site.

Hudson left his start last Thursday against Pittsburgh after two innings with elbow tightness, and Cardinals president John Mozeliak said an MRI exam revealed a “flexor tendon issue.”

Hudson went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts.