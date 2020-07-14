Breaking News
Cardinals quietly ramping up for shortened big league season

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lane Thomas (35) is safe at second for a stolen base as infielder Max Schrock handles the throw during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed a relatively quiet ramp-up to next week’s opener of their abbreviated season.

Their core players have continued to test negative for COVID-19 during their workouts at Busch Stadium ahead of next week’s opener to their abbreviated season.

They haven’t had any injuries pop up that could dramatically alter their plans for the starting rotation or lineup.

And the few questions they did have during the spring, such as how they would cast their deep platoon of outfielders and how they would stack their bullpen, have been largely answered.

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer

