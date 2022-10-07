ST. LOUIS – Millions of St. Louis Cardinals fans not only spent their summer packing Busch Stadium, but also following the action closely on TV.

For the second straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals generated the best TV ratings among all 30 MLB teams through their local TV broadcast partner, Bally Sports Midwest. According to Nielsen Media Research data, viewership of Cardinals baseball through Bally Sports Midwest increased 31% from last year and reached its highest engagement level since 2016.

The ratings come amid one of the most storied seasons in recent franchise history. Albert Pujols reached 700 career home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set MLB’s battery record and Paul Goldschmidt flirted with a Triple Crown, entertaining fans in plenty of ways throughout the 2022 season.

“This season was filled with magic,” said Bally Sports Midwest general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan. “It’s been a privilege to bring so many unforgettable moments to Cardinals fans. We salute our production and broadcast team for their tremendous work. And most of all, we thank Cardinal Nation for tuning in day after day.”

Cardinals telecasts in 2022 averaged 91,000 households and 141,000 viewers per game in the St. Louis region. It’s estimated around 225,00 viewers, including thousands out of the St. Louis regional market, tuned into each game on average. Bally Sports Midwest carried 147 games in the 2022 regular season.

For 23 straight years, Bally Sports Midwest has finished in the Top 4 of viewership in local TV ratings among MLB fans.

The top-watched games this season, per Bally Sports Midwest…

April 7 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – Opening Day (246,000 STL viewers)

Aug. 7 vs. New York Yankees – Series Sweep (225,000 STL viewers)

Sept. 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – Wainwright/Molina Battery record (216,00 STL viewers)

Aug. 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks – Seven straight wins (215,000 STL viewers)

Sept. 27 at Milwaukee Brewers – Cardinals clinch NL Central (214,000 STL viewers)

Fans show their passion for the Cardinals in other ways as well. A research team from Greater St. Louis, Inc. recently released findings on the economic impacts of the season. Ahead of postseason, the current St. Louis Cardinals campaign generated an estimated economic impact of more than $334.4 million for the St. Louis metropolitan area. It’s estimated each Cardinals postseason home game could generate an economic impact of $7.6 million per game.

Postseason begins Friday as the Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Friday at Busch Stadium. Busch Stadium will host at least two, possibly three, games this weekend.

Cardinals fans in the St. Louis market will not be able to watch any games on MLB.TV or Bally Sports Midwest. Game 1 will air on your local ABC affiliate. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. CT. Click here for information on how to watch Friday’s game.