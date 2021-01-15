Cardinals reach 2021 deals with trio, could be heading for arbitration with Flaherty

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ST. LOUIS, Mo– The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that the club avoided having to go to salary arbitration with three players, while moving a step closer to that process with the ace of the rotation.

The team confirmed one-year deals with outfielder Harrison Bader and pitchers Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes. Terms of the deals were not announced but our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirm Bader’s is a one-year $2 million dollar deal, while Reyes’ is a one-year, $900,000 pact.

The Cardinals were unable to reach an agreement with pitcher Jack Flaherty prior to a Friday afternoon deadline, meaning both sides will exchange salary proposals that could go before an arbitration hearing, although it is still possible for an agreement to come to pass. Flaherty’s contract was renewed for $604,500 in 2020, and according to a Spotrac prediction, a 2021 deal could be in the neighborhood of nearly four times that amount in 2021.