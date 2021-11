Cardinals release 2022 promotions schedule

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals released its initial promotional schedule featuring 40 giveaways throughout the 2022 season.

Among the most exciting giveaways is the Cardinals’ year-long salute to Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, a duo celebrating its final year together as a starting battery. Promotional events commemorating the pair include adult mystery jerseys, “YADI” Tumblers, mystery championship replica rings, Wainwright bobbleheads, Molina bobbleheads and canvas prints.

Other fan-favorite promotional events included in the announcement feature Purina pooches, adult puffy vests, Ozzie Smith Funko POPs! and adult Cardinals hockey sweaters.

New to 2020, Cardinals will giveaway Cardinals cornhole bags and adult soccer jerseys.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to promotional games when Holiday Packs and All-Inclusive single-game tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 10 am CT. For more information, visit cardinals.com/redfriday.

For a full list of giveaways and dates, see the list below.

CARDINALS PROMOTIONS DATES

APRIL

April 4: Adult Mystery Jersey

April 7: Cardinals Magnet Schedule

April 9: Adult Molina and Wainwright Mystery Jerseys

April 10: Mike Shannon Bobblehead

April 29: Adult Puffy Vest

April 30: Nolan Arenado Bobblehead

MAY

May 1: Kids Fleece Blanket

May 13: 1982 Adult Performance Hat

May 14: Cardinals Purse

May 15: Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive

May 27: 1982 Adult Baseball T-Shirt

May 28: “Yadi” Tumbler

May 29: Cardinals Cornhole Bags

JUNE

June 10: Adult Nolan Arenado Jersey

June 11: Mystery Championship Replica Rings

June 12: Kids Nolan Arenado Nickname Jersey

JULY

July 8: TBD

July 9: Adult Short-Sleeve Hooded Pullover

July 10: Kids Tank Top

July 15: Cardinals Hat

July 16: Adult Mystery Nickname Jersey

July 17: Kids Nolan Arenado Growth Chart

AUGUST

August 6: Cardinals Bobblehead

August 12: Adult embroidered 1982 V-neck jersey

August 13: 1982 Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter “Final Out” Bobblehead

August 14: 1982 Mystery Player Championship Rings

August 26: Hall of Fame Promotional item (TBD)

August 27: Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductee Item

August 28: Mystery Hall of Fame Car Parade Bobblehead

SEPTEMBER

September 5: Cardinals Adult Patriotic Bucket Hat

September 13: Cardinals Decal

September 16: Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater

September 17: Adult Cardinals Soccer Jersey

September 18: Kids Build-a-Bear Workshop Bear

September 30: Wainwright Bobblehead

OCTOBER

October 1: Molina Bobblehead

October 2: Molina and Wainwright Canvas Print