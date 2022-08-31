JUPITER, Fla. – One week after releasing their 2023 regular season schedule, the St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced their spring training schedule for next year.

Unlike most spring training seasons, the Cardinals will host a World Baseball Classic national team in an exhibition matchup on Thursday, March 9. The 2023 World Baseball Classic runs from March 8-21, showcasing some of baseball’s top talents from each nation.

The Cardinals will play six MLB opponents over 29 spring games from Feb. 25 to March 26. The schedule includes common geographical spring opponents, such as the Miami Marlins, Washington National, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

St. Louis will also play one home and one road spring game against uncommon spring opponents in the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. The Cardinals will open spring training on Feb. 25 at their home Roger Dean Stadium against the Nationals. The upcoming spring season ends with a March 26 road game against the Houston Astros.

For the latest 2023 schedule updates for spring training and the regular season, click here.