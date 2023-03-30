ST. LOUIS — Opening Day has arrived in St. Louis and Cardinals fans are anxiously awaiting the first pitch this afternoon. The Red Birds face the Blue Jays at Busch Stadium for the first game of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have released their Opening Day roster. Adam Wainwright, Paul DeJong, and Wilking Rodriguez are all on the injured List.

The active roster includes three first time Cardinals players, Willson Contreras, Tyler Motter, and Jordan Walker with rookies Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker. The 26 member team has 15 players who were developed within the Cardinals organization.

Cardinals 2023 Opening Day active roster:

Catchers : Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner.

Infielders : Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter.

Outfielders: Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Walker.

Fans are flocking to Busch Stadium today to support the home team. The energy in the stadium will be electric this afternoon as traditions like the parade of red-coated former players, Clydesdales taking a lap at Busch, and the flyover are underway. Even those who are not die-hard baseball fans can’t help but get caught up in the excitement of opening day in St. Louis.