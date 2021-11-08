Cardinals reliever T.J. McFarland signs one-year contract

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have signed reliever T.J. McFarland to a one-year contract. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

McFarland, a groundball veteran, will return to the roster along with five Gold Glove winners. The Gold Glove is given to players at each position in both the National League and American League who excel at fielding.

32-year old McFarland signed with the Cardinals organization last season on July 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA (38.2 IP) and 21 strikeouts in 38 appearances.

The left-hander induced 12 double plays to establish a new Cardinals reliever record after the All-Star Break (since 1974), which tied for most double plays among Major League relievers throughout the duration of last season.

McFarland, from Palos Park, Ill., has made 323 career appearances between Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020), and St. Louis (2021) over his nine-year Major League career.