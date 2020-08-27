Cardinals score 4 in 9th, beat KC; Fowler, Flaherty sit out

St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong, left, tosses his bat after earning a bases loaded walk allowing Yadier Molina, right, to score the game-winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. Tyler O’Neill tied the game with a two-out, two-run single. St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty opted to sit out the game in solidarity with players around the league in the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police Sunday. Three major league games were postponed Wednesday in decisions driven by players.

  • St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill in unable to catch a two-run double by Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield as Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, right, watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (1) and Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrate after scoring during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Randy Rosario (43) walks off the field after giving up a bases loaded walk to St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong is congratulated by teammates after earning a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

