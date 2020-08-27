Cardinals score 4 in 9th, beat KC; Fowler, Flaherty sit out

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday night, Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty sat out the Cardinals' baseball game with the Kansas City Royals in protest over the officer-involved shooting of an African American man in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday. Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white officer. According to Blake’s family, he is paralyzed below the waist. This comes on heels of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25th after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s throat for almost 8 minutes.

Both Fowler and Flaherty have been outspoken this season about social injustice on social media.