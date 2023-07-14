ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are back from the All-Star break, but in a rather unfamiliar spot: Last place in the National League Central with a shrinking chances of postseason.

St. Louis Cardinals fans returned to Busch Stadium Friday, hoping the team can turnaround a disappointing season. Some fans had cold towels draped over their necks as they entered the gates to the ballpark. Friday’s game is postponed until Saturday afternoon due to severe weather.

The Cardinals are currently 11.5 games out of first place in the National League Central Division. Making the playoffs is not impossible, but would be unlikely this season.

“They had rough years in the 70s and this year is no different,” said Cardinals fan Chris Peterman. “Ups and downs are a part of major league sports, and I don’t care what team you are. It happens.”

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak told FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne that the team is not giving up on the rest of the season, but will be making moves with next season in mind.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I just hope they don’t rid of any big names,” said Cardinals fan Aaron Coons.

Granite City resident and Cardinals fan Beth Masters attended Friday’s game, which has been postponed into Saturday after severe weather. She said, “I don’t want Arenado or Goldschmidt to go, but when you got the best players, sometimes you have to trade to make it a better year next year.”

Bolstering pitching is one fan priority.

“I think the bullpen let us down a couple of games where we had some chance to build a little momentum,” said Cardinals fan John Reiter.

Peterman said, “I just hope they don’t trade the wrong guy, the one that they really need, that’s going to turn out to be a superstar somewhere else.”

Friday’s game will resume with the Cardinals leading the Washington Nationals, 1-0 in the third inning, on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. A nightcap is set for 6:15 p.m.