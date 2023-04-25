ST. LOUIS – If you still haven’t made it out to Busch Stadium yet this season, the next chance to see them in action comes next week. And you might be able to score a sweet deal on seats.

The St. Louis Cardinals are selling tickets to their upcoming home series against the Los Angeles Angels for as low as $7. The Angels pay a visit from Tuesday, May 2 to Thursday, May 4.

Next week, the Angels will make their first stop in St. Louis since 2019. They roster two of the game’s most exciting players in pitching and hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout.

The Cardinals say there are a limited number of these specially-priced tickets that are only available while supplies last. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets at a time. To search for ticket specials to this upcoming series, click here.