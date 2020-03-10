Cardinals fans can attend every home game with ‘ballpark pass’

ST. LOUIS – It’d be a dream come true for any baseball fan – attend all the home games you want!

The 2020 Budweiser Ballpark Pass offers a guaranteed ticket to Cardinals fans for every game—not including the April 2 home opener—for a flat monthly fee.

Fans can sign up online for $29.99 a month. The pass auto-renews every month, so you won’t have to make a monthly purchase.

A standing-room ticket will be delivered to your phone via the MLB Ballpark app ahead of every home game. You can scan your ticket at Busch Stadium from your phone.