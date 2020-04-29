Cardinals share ticket refund policy for April and May games

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 12: An overhead view of Busch Stadium is seen before game two of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals have announced a refund policy for April and May games scheduled to play at Busch Stadium. They have been postponed because of the limitations on large gatherings of people because of the pandemic. It is not clear when opening day will be.

Single-game ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive a refund, unless they were purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. Season ticket holders will get an account credit to be used on future games.

Learn more about the team’s new refund policy here. You can also contact the Cardinals by email at tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314.345.9000.