Cardinals share ticket refund policy for July-September games impacted by COVID-19

FILE – An overhead view of Busch Stadium is seen before game two of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic canceled the original Cardinals baseball season this spring. A new season will be starting later this month but there are still refunds going to people who purchased tickets for the first season.

The Cardinals released their new 60-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. The regionally-based schedule will feature 40 divisional games amongst National League Central opponents and 20 Interleague games against American League Central teams.

The Cardinals have released the following information about their ticket refund policy for July, August, and September games at Busch Stadium impacted by COVID-19:

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS (Full, Half and 27-Game Plans)

Season Ticket Holders will receive an account credit to be used on a future game. If a refund is desired, Season Ticket Holders should email contact their personal Account Executive, or email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS & THEME TICKETS

Single-game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

10-GAME, 6-GAME & 5-GAME TICKET PACKS

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Pack tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

ALL-INCLUSIVE & PARTY SUITE TICKETS

All-Inclusive and Party Suite ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. All-Inclusive/Party Suite tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

LUXURY SUITE TICKETS

Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.

CONSIGNMENT GROUP TICKETS (300+ Tickets)

Group Leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.

SMALL GROUP TICKETS (20-299 Tickets)

Small Group Ticket holders will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash or Cardinals gift card in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

CASH/GIFT CARD TICKET PURCHASES AT BUSCH STADIUM

Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office with cash or Cardinals gift cards will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found at cardinals.com/refund to obtain a refund via mail.

STUBHUB & OTHER SECONDARY MARKET TICKET PURCHASES

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.

A list of impacted games are as follows:

July 1-2 vs. Nationals

July 3-5 vs. Brewers

July 17-19 vs. Yankees

July 20-22 vs. Giants

July 23-26 vs. Cubs

August 7-9 vs. Reds

August 10-12 vs. Pirates

August 14-16 vs. Brewers

August 28-30 vs. Pirates

August 31 vs. Phillies

September 1-3 vs. Phillies

September 10-13 vs. Cubs

September 15-16 vs. Royals

September 21-23 vs. Brewers

Fans can view all of our ticket refund information at cardinals.com/update. For any additional ticketing questions, fans are encouraged to contact us via email at tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314.345.9000.