Cardinals shut out as Molina reaches MLB milestone

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.
Ross improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run. Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way. The Nationals, who started play in Washington in 2005, had pitched a shutout at St. Louis in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener, but never in the regular season.
Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive off Adam Wainwright.
The day started with emotion in the first inning, as Wainwright’s first pitch to Yadier Molina made baseball history, with Molina becoming the first catcher to play in 2,000 games with the same team.