ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals came out swinging Saturday in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

The Cardinals slugged back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs on Saturday. That’s four straight home runs, all in the first inning of Saturday’s matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s the first time in Cardinals franchise history that the team has hit four straight home runs. According to Major League Baseball, that feat has been accomplished only ten times before Saturday. The Cardinals are also the first team to make it happen in the first inning.

On the good side of history: Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson.

Arenado, one night fresh from his second-ever MLB cycle, sparked the rally with a two-run home run. Gorman, Yepez and Carlson each followed up with solo shots, spraying them between the right field and left field fences. The Cardinals jumped out to an early 5-0 lead behind the big blasts.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman (16) watches the ball after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Juan Yepez (36) leaps at home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (3) runs to home after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

All four of the round-trippers came with two outs. University of Missouri alum Kyle Gibson allowed all four home runs.

The Cardinals were also involved in the most recent occurrence of a game with four straight home runs, but on the opposite side. On Aug. 16, 2020, the Cardinals allowed four straight long balls to the Chicago White Sox in a 7-2 loss. Surprisingly enough, the first time this was logged in MLB history was 1961.

The Cardinals continue a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend before heading south to play the defending champion Atlanta Braves for a four-game series, which starts on the Fourth of July.