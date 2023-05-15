ST. LOUIS – After a sizzling sweep over the Boston Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals return home for a three-game series against division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers.

Starting tonight, fans watching the games on Bally Sports Midwest will have the option to hear the team’s Spanish-language radio broadcasts on television.

“We’re pleased to work with the Cardinals to bring Spanish-language broadcasts to TV and welcome fans to the telecasts in a new way,” Bally Sports Midwest General Manager and Senior Vice President Jack Donovan said.

Viewers can press the SAP button on their remote and hear Polo Ascencio and retired Major Leaguer Bengie Molina handling the play-by-play and analysis. The pair has called Cardinals games since 2016.

“It’s another great tool for making our Cardinals organization more inclusive, specifically for our Hispanic viewers and our Latino players’ families, who want to hear Cardinals games broadcast in their own language,” Cardinals Spanish Broadcast Coordinator Celina Allen said.