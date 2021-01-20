Cardinals special event ‘Fans at Bat’ sells out

ST. LOUIS – For the first time ever, small groups of 10 or less will have the chance to take batting practice on the same field with some of their favorite Cardinals players.

The Fans at Bat experience is heading for Busch Stadium March 21, March 26, and March 27.

“We really wanted to offer our season ticket holders an opportunity to sign up at the first chance, just as thanks for all the patience that they’ve shown,” said Aleah Likas, special events director for the Cardinals.

With season ticket holders getting first swing at one of the 27 packages available, they were made available online for more fans. But they didn’t last long.

“We opened … on sale this morning and they sold out at about 2 o’clock today,” Likas said.

Each party will have the chance to have batting practice for 45-minutes with a pair of former Cardinals players: Scott Terry, Danny Cox, Kyle McClellan, and Scott Cooper. Guests will then have exclusive access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

“We may be adding another name to that mix and we’ll announce that when we’re able,” Likas said.

The Cardinals got the idea from the Boston Red Sox, who did something similar last October. The Cardinals wanted to take it in their own direction.

“We have such great alumni players and so many of them are local and eager to interact with our fans, so to offer our fans that opportunity and to offer the alumni players that opportunity just seemed like a really good fit,” Likas said.

If you’re one of the die-hard Cards fans who missed this round, don’t beat yourself up.

“We’re really hopeful that we’ll be able to offer some additional dates later into the season,” Likas said. “Of course, that’s dependent on what we’re able to do with the COVID regulations with baseball but very hopeful that we can do something like that.”