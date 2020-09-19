Cardinals sweep Pirates to gain ground in playoff push

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson celebrates as he heads to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run outburst to help the St. Louis Cardinals earn a doubleheader sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-2 victory in the nightcap.

The Pirates committed three errors in the sixth, paving the way for Carlson’s second career home run.

St. Louis took the opening game 6-5 behind home runs from Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill.

The Cardinals moved back to .500 with the victory while playing their third doubleheader in five days.

By WILL GRAVES, Associated Press