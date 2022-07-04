ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are doing some roster reorganization on the Fourth of July, signing a veteran catcher from the Memphis affiliate and sending its current backup catcher down to the minors.

Austin Romine, who spent just three games with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim earlier this season, is returning to the big leagues. He signed a minor league contract with the Cardinals on June 17 and was immediately designated for assignment in Memphis.

Romine played six games with the Memphis Redbirds, batting .318 with four RBI. He hit safely in five of the six games.

A second-round draft pick in 2007, Romine has over 11 years of Major League Experience with the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and the Angels. In 436 career games, he has a career batting average of .238 with 28 home runs and 157 RBI.

Romine will be active for this evening’s game in Atlanta. He’ll wear no. 35.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals optioned rookie catcher Iván Herrera to Memphis to make room for Romine. Herrera played 11 games for the Cardinals and batted .111 with an RBI and two walks. He started six games with the club.

The Cardinals also announced Monday that Tyler O’Neill will begin his rehab assignment in Memphis. The 27-year-old outfielder went on the 10-day Injured List with a left hamstring strain on June 20. He’ll start tonight against the Durham Bulls.