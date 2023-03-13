ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are offering a special flash sale on March 14, or 314 Day.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, fans can purchase tickets to any Monday through Thursday home game in April for just $3.14.
A limited number of 314 Day tickets swill be available for each of those games. Fans can buy just eight tickets per game, per person.
Available games include a series with the Atlanta Braves (April 3-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (April 17-19).
For more information on the sale, visit cardinals.com/314.