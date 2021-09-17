Cardinals to honor Legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon

Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals and Budweiser will honor beloved broadcaster Mike Shannon with a pregame ceremony on Oct. 3, before the last game of the season against the Chicago Cubs.

This will conclude a season long campaign made to honor Shannon for his 50 years on the microphone. The ceremony will start at 1:45 p.m. and include a number of Shannon’s family and friends.

Additionally, 20,000 fans age 16 or older will receive an exclusive Mike Shannon t-shirt at the gates.

The cardinals will also host a post-game party in Sept. 30 after the Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The party will be hosted at Ballpark village and is free to the public.

Shannon is the 14th announcer in baseball history to reach 50 years as a broadcaster, and only the sixth to do so with one team. He holds the fourth-longest active tenure active tenure for baseball announcers.

