Cardinals to host African American Heritage Day on Sept. 6

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans can bring home a unique ballcap and take in a special pregame celebration and art exhibit as the team hosts its second annual African American Heritage Day.

The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Sept. 6. Fans who purchase a special theme day ticket will receive a Cardinals cap (pictured above) designed by St. Louis artist Brock Seals.

Busch Stadium will host DJ Charlie Chan for a pregame concert in the Budweiser Terrace, as well as an exhibit highlighting the work of local Black artists, and a performance by the Gentlemen of Vision step team.

Tickets for this and other special Cardinals theme games can be purchased at Cardinals.com/theme.